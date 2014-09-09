TVU Networks, Vislink Launch Hybrid ENG System #IBC2014

As part of an effort to offer users a more reliable bandwidth, TVU Networks and Vislink have announced that the next-generation of the TVUPack will include Vislink’s integrated hybrid microwave IP technology.

The companies are billing the jointly developed TVUPack as the world’s first portable IP newsgathering solution capable of simultaneously aggregating microwave bandwidth with multiple cellular data connections.

That combination is also the first product to emerge from the partnership announced in April by the two companies.

“This integrated package is the first in the world to combine the best in cellular transmission technology from TVU with Vislink’s award-winning microwave uplink solutions,” said Mike Payne, CEO of Vislink. “This integrated joint solution enables customers to overcome the inherent limitations of cellular and microwave infrastructure, when they are used alone [and]…will significantly increase the transmission success rate in extremely challenging conditions.”