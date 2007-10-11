TVLand.com to Relaunch with Full Streaming Episodes

TVLand.com is relaunching and rebranding as the “ultimate entertainment site for baby boomers.”

The new site will feature full-length, streaming episodes of classic television series, including The Andy Griffith Show, Leave it to Beaver and Gunsmoke. Sometime in the next few months, the site hopes to also stream Hogan’s Heroes, The Beverly Hillbillies and Just Shoot Me.

In addition to the classic shows, clips, previews and, in some cases, full-length episodes of TV Land original programming will be available on the site.

The new site will also feature classic movie trailers and a radio player offering one-dozen channels covering multiple eras and genres.

“TVLand.com is evolving beyond classic TV into an entertainment destination targeting a generation,” TV Land president Larry W. Jones said in a statement. “The revitalized TVLand.com site will give viewers seeking fun-filled entertainment targeted to their age group an experience that goes above and beyond classic TV and into music, games, movies and original TV Land productions.”

The relaunch is part of TV Land’s efforts to attract viewers in their 40s and 50s by combining new technology with classic content. Whether music, movies, or TV, the network is hoping to make the site a one-stop shop for baby boomers seeking to find entertainment programming online.

The new site had a soft launch Oct. 4 and, according to the network, traffic increased 132% over the prior four week average.