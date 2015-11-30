TVFreedom: 2,000-Plus Get Free Antennas

TVFreedom.org and Antennas Direct have wrapped up their latest Broadcast TV Liberation Tour road show, saying they gave away over 2,000 over-the-air antennas in the process.

“The tour brought diverse crowds of people together to receive a free antenna and gain instant access to locally-based and culturally-rich broadcast TV news and programming," said TVFreedom's Robert Kenny. "We couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout."

The groups cited Nielsen figures that showed over 650,000 homes switched to over-the-air only TV in the past year.

With an assist from the National Association of Broadcasters, the pair last month launched a four-state, five-city Broadcast TV Liberation Tour.

TVfreedom.org has been a leading voice for broadcast localism and for promoting free TV as an option to cable bills, while Antennas Direct has been serving the cord-cutters and cord-nevers with advanced digital antennas.

The latest road trip made stops in Albuquerque, Denver, Rapid City and Sioux Falls, both South Dakota; and Oklahoma City.

The tour launched last year and had made its most recent previous stop in July in San Francisco.