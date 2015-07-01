S.F. Hosts TV Antenna Giveaway

TV Freedom and Antennas Direct are revving up the free, over-the-air (OTA) TV bus for a stop in San Francisco's Chinatown July 3.

They will give away "over 300" indoor DTV antennas, part of an effort to demonstrate that folks don't have to pay for cable to get a broadcast signal or programming diversity.

It will be the latest stop on the TV Liberation Tour launched last year.

Also partnering in the effort are the Asian Pacific American Advocates and the Chinatown Community Development Center, looking to promote access to free "in-language" programming available over the air.

According to Asian American group OCA Advocate, there are almost a dozen over-the-air outlets in the city "dedicated to Asian American interests and issues."

The give-away is in conjunction with the OCA National Convention.