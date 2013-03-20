TVB: Spot TV CPMs More Cost Efficient Than Network

Nonprofit trade

association TVB released its analysis of Q2 2013 SQAD data on Tuesday, which

revealed that local spot television has shown fewer increases in cost than

network scatter.

Network scatter CPMs

in the average daypart increased by 32% for A25-54 from the first quarter in

2013 to the second quarter, while spot TV CPMs increased only 10% in the same

period. In the late-night daypart, the discrepancy is sharpest comparing network

scatter's projected $37.19 A25-54 CPM to spot TV's $19.19.

The early morning

and early news dayparts are also 47% and 11% higher, respectively, for network

compared to spot TV; spot TV prime CPMs, however, are on par with network.

"Based on the

analysis of the second quarter 2013 SQAD data, it is clearly incorrect to

conclude that it's more efficient for an advertiser to default to a national

Network Scatter approach," said Jack Poor, VP of marketing insights for the TVB.

"In fact, to optimize reach and economics, it's measurably more efficient for a

national or regional advertiser to take advantage of the CPM efficiencies

offered by local Spot Television."

The full analysis by

the TVB is available here.