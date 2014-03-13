TV Still Rules in Egypt

Egypt's 2011 uprising may have been tabbed the Twitter revolution, but television is still king.

That is according to research released by the Broadcasting Board of Governors, which overseas government-supported international media (VOA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Middle East Broadcasting Networks).

The research found that despite the political changes there, the media sources relied on in the country have not been similarly revolutionized.

TV "remains by far the most important source of news and information for Egyptians," said Diana Turecek, director of audience research for Middle East Broadcasting Networks in a statement.

She said that almost all Egyptians (98.8%) have a TV in their homes, and 94% use it at least weekly for news.

By comparison, only 23.2% of Egyptians used the Internet in the past week, and only one in 20 Egyptians used Twitter in the past week.