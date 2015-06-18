'TV Pulse' to Measure Cross-Platform Activity

Tapad, a New York-based technology firm in the business of finding connections between users of various consumer devices, is launching a new service to help marketers leverage linear-TV data, via an existing relationship with the agency Mediahub. The goal is to try to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns across all screens, including those aired within linear TV programming; and measure cross-device, digital-campaign impact on traditional TV viewership, the company said.

After a campaign launches, Tapad uses its Device Graph methodology to identify additional devices relating to the same viewers then demonstrate which actions taken on devices (computer, tablet, mobile) were driven by the TV ad. For example, when an ad shown on TV motivates someone to download an application, engage with content or watch an online video. The approach also could be used to drive tune-in for an upcoming TV launch, such as a series premiere or pay-per-view event, providing insights on whether or not digital device users see an ad and then take action by watching the event, Tapad said.

“Television has long lived in its own ecosystem, leaving marketers to question where it fits in a holistic, cross-screen strategy,” Tapad founder and CEO Are Traasdahl said in a release. “TV Pulse is our answer to that question. Marketers can now have a truly unified view into their campaigns -- a crucial advantage in today’s data-driven marketing mix.”

