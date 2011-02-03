TV One Unveils New Tagline

TV One kicked off the cable upfront season Wednesday by unveiling a

new tagline and showcasing its celebrity on-air talent during a lively

presentation in New York City.

With appearances from such on-air

personalities as Tatyana Ali, Christopher "Kid" Reid, LisaRaye and

Roland Martin -- as well as musical performances from R&B groups Bel

Biv DeVoe and Mint Condition -- TV One kicked off its first upfront

presentation by unveiling its new tagline, Experience Black, which

embraces the network's outreach to its target adult African-American

audience through popular, reality, scripted and specials programming.

TV

One president Johnathan Rodgers said the seven-year old network has

successfully established itself among its core 25-54 African-American

audience so it is now looking to create greater awareness for the

network's content and brand within the advertising community.

The

network, which launched with 2 million homes, is now in 60 million

households and is coming off its best ratings year ever, experiencing

double digit growth in primetime among households, adults 18-49 and

adults 25-54.

