TV One Unveils New Tagline
TV One kicked off the cable upfront season Wednesday by unveiling a
new tagline and showcasing its celebrity on-air talent during a lively
presentation in New York City.
With appearances from such on-air
personalities as Tatyana Ali, Christopher "Kid" Reid, LisaRaye and
Roland Martin -- as well as musical performances from R&B groups Bel
Biv DeVoe and Mint Condition -- TV One kicked off its first upfront
presentation by unveiling its new tagline, Experience Black, which
embraces the network's outreach to its target adult African-American
audience through popular, reality, scripted and specials programming.
TV
One president Johnathan Rodgers said the seven-year old network has
successfully established itself among its core 25-54 African-American
audience so it is now looking to create greater awareness for the
network's content and brand within the advertising community.
The
network, which launched with 2 million homes, is now in 60 million
households and is coming off its best ratings year ever, experiencing
double digit growth in primetime among households, adults 18-49 and
adults 25-54.
