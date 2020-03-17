TV One Suspends Production on 'Sister Circle Live' Due to Coronavirus Concerns

TV One has suspended production on its daily talk show Sister Circle Live due to coronavirus concerns.

The daily talk show series, hosted by Quad Webb, Syleena Johnson, Rashan Ali and Trina Braxton, will air repeat episodes on TV One beginning March 18, according the network.

"Due to the COVID-19 breakout, Sister Circle Live will air repeat episodes beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Thank you for your continued support," the network said in a statement.