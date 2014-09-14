TV Globo Selects Dalet Media Life #IBC2014

Dalet Digital Media Systems announced at IBC that TV Globo in Brazil is deploying Dalet Media Life at its main production hub.

The world's leading producer of telenovelas is deploying an end-to-end archiving and content preparation workflow utilizing a variety of Dalet products.

“We produce a vast amount of content each year, including telenovelas and promos, and wanted a means of increasing the efficiency and enhancing the production values of our operations with a comprehensive file-based workflow from ingest through to archive,” explains Thiago Abreu, project manager at TV Globo in a statement. “The solution had to work effortlessly with our legacy systems, prove itself extensible to accommodate our rising production and distribution demands, and it had to promote collaborative workflows by opening up our production silos. We are confident, along with Sony, our primary partner on this major project, that we have found the answer in Dalet.”

TV Globo produces around 2,400 hours of entertainment each year.

In Brazil it has a network of 122 owned and affiliate TV stations; its international operations include seven pay-per-view TV channels and a production and distribution division that distributes content to more than 190 countries around the world.

The technology deployed at Projac, Globo’s studio production base, was integrated by Sony Professional Services.

For the project, Sony selected the Dalet Media Life solution, which includes a broadcast-specific Business Process Management workflow engine, advanced production and media preparation tools, and a single and centralized content repository for housing multimedia content.

The complete solution also includes Dalet Brio for ingest acquisition and QC playback as well as Dalet AmberFin for transcoding.

Both will be under the control of Dalet Galaxy’s enterprise media asset management systems. It will manipulate digital files for archive purposes for all entertainment content (including telenovelas) produced at the network's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo hubs. The Dalet installation will also enable the distribution of content to internal and external users.

“This is Dalet's first major deal in Brazil and is hugely significant given TV Globo's superlative reputation for content production and distribution, not only in South America, but globally,” says Julien Decaix, general manager, Americas, Dalet. “The file-based workflow at the broadcaster's entertainment production headquarters was previously only within an Avid environment, but in alliance with Sony and TV Globo, we are able to manage all digital files and all associated metadata as well as legacy tape content, on ingest and throughout the asset's entire lifecycle, including export for all internal and international distribution and onwards to the Sony Optical Disk Archive.”