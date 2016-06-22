TV Everywhere Viewing Still Rising

TV Everywhere viewing grew 107% year-over-year, and 58% compared to the previous quarter, Adobe Digital Index found in its Q1 2016 Digital Video Benchmark Report.

The study, an aggregation of data across 1.2 billion TVE authentications and 300-plus TVE sites and apps, also found that mobile remains the primary platform, amplifying a trend that consumers are increasingly comfortable using smartphones and tablets in “lean-back mode.”

Among other findings, Adobe said the vast majority (71%) of TVE viewing occurs in one location, indicating that there’s minimal “on-the-go” behavior.

The hope is that TVE viewership will continue to rise as authentication systems remove more friction from the process. Adobe and CTAM recently announced the development of a “unified” sign-on TV authentication platform for in-home and out-of-home access that is being backed by a cross-section of programmers and MVPDs.

