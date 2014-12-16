TV Everywhere Video Consumption Doubles

Usage of TV everywhere (TVE) content continues to grow, with TVE video stats doubling from a year earlier and the number of unique viewers expanding by 34% in the third quarter of 2014 compared to a similar period in 2013, according to new data from Adobe in its “Q3 2014 U.S. Digital Video Benchmark Report.”

The report also included some data from the A+E Networks, which has seen its TVE apps downloaded more than 25 million times. About 22% of the views of A+E Networks occur via a gaming console or OTT device. Among the OTT devices, half of the views occur on Roku, the report noted.

While the report noted that authentication remains an issue with consumers, there is evidence that hefty usage of TVE apps during major sporting events is helping overall adoption. “Interestingly we are seeing that months lacking in major worldwide sporting events are still seeing unique visitors continue to stick around and watch nonsporting content,” the authors of the report noted.

The report also contained extensive data on usage of various devices.

It noted that Kindle Fire is emerging as an user friendly video consumption platform and that 85% of all visits to a media website from a Kindle Fire result in a video view, a rate that is three times higher than video viewing on an iPad.

It also found that 83% of visits to a website from a Samsung Galaxy result in a video view, which is four times more than on an iPhone.

But, Apple mobile devices continue to dominate total online video viewing. Apple’s iOS devices were also responsible for 56% of all online TV viewing in Q3 for 2014, up 9% from a year earlier.

The data also highlighted the growing importance of mobile, with mobile now accounting for 29% of all online video stats, up 68% from a year earlier.

Tablets accounted for 14.3% of video stats in Q3, beating out smartphones at 14.2%.

Among the various platforms, Microsoft devices were playing a much bigger role and had the largest video sharing growth over the last year. Microsoft Surface’s share of video stats grew by 200% while Lumia’s share jumped 157%.

The data is based on 177 billion total online video stats during 2013 and 2014 as measured by Adobe Analytics.