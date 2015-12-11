TV Everywhere Consumption Surges 102% in Q3

TV Everywhere trends represented a mixed bag in the third quarter of 2015 as consumption among existing users skyrocketed while the adoption rate of authenticated services from programmers and MVPDs showed signs of stalling.

While consumption among TV users surged 102% on a year-over-year basis and 37% versus Q2 2015, broader adoption inched up just 8% year-on-year, according to Adobe Digital Index’s Q3 Digital Video Benchmark, which based its findings on 134 billion online video views, 3.6 billion TVE authentications across pay-TV providers covering 99% of pay-TV homes in the U.S. and Canada, and analyzed TVE content from 159 TV channels and more than 300 TVE sites and apps.

Per ADI, fewer than one in seven pay-TV homes (13.6%) used TVE sites and apps in Q3 2015, compared to 12.6% in the year-ago quarter, and 12.8% in Q2 2015.

