TV Apps Startup Viggle to Acquire GetGlue

In a move consolidating two aspiring second-screen TV apps

players, Viggle announced Monday plans to acquire GetGlue for $25 million in

cash and stock currently worth about $59 million.

Under the terms of the deal, Viggle will pay $25 million in

cash and 48.3 million shares of stock for GetGlue. Viggle will operate the

Viggle and GetGlue brands, and GetGlue founder and CEO Alex Iskold will join

Viggle in a senior executive position on its management team and as a member of

its board. Viggle will also absorb all 34 of GetGlue's employees.

The combined company will have nearly 4.5 million registered

users, which Viggle said will help it drive toward scale to line up more

advertising clients and TV programming partners.

"With this deal, we are combining very experienced and

creative product, engineering and management teams that will continue to build

great user experiences and provide industry leading platforms for consumers,

networks and advertisers," Robert F.X. Sillerman, Executive Chairman and CEO of

Viggle, said in a statement. "We will also be vastly increasing the Viggle user

base and quadrupling our network partnerships. Viggle and GetGlue users can

look forward to using the apps they have come to love as we add new and

appealing features made possible by the combined resources of this clear

industry leader."

Click

