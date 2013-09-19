TV And Digital Deliver One-Two Sales Punch: Study

A "cross media" study of 735,000 homes conducted last fall by Comcast Media 360 and TiVo Research and Analytics (TRA) found that TV and digital advertising work well together, though one type of advertising tends to do a better job of luring new buyers while the other is adept at driving sales from existing customers.

According to key findings of the multiscreen study, TV was the best at driving new customers, with 67% of the purchasing household uplift coming from those who were new to the brand or the category. Digital, meanwhile, secured more sales from existing brand customers.

"Television and digital are thus complementary in terms of both media and sales impact," the study concluded.

For the study, Comcast Media 360, a unit that partners with brands on campaigns that span the operator's TV, online, VOD and mobile/tablet platforms, teamed with a client represented by Starcom MediaVest Group. Advertising impressions across TV and digital were then matched and correlated to purchase data from TRA, TiVo's wholly owned media marketing and analytics software division.

