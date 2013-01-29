TV Ad Coffers Boosted by Hagel Foes

TV stations are benefitting from President Obama's

controversial choice of Republican Senator Chuck Hagel (Neb.) for Secretary of

Defense, a choice that does not have the support of many Republicans.

According to a Sunlight Foundation analysis, groups opposing

Hagel have spent $123,000 on TV ads in various markets.

Conservative group Use Your Mandate spent $47,000 in New

York and Washington stations during Sunday morning public affairs shows;

Americans for a Strong Defense bought $63,000 worth of ads in North Carolina

and Colorado, and may have spent more given that their YouTube page has video

of ads targeting six senators they want to oppose the nomination.

In addition, The American Future Fund, which spent millions

to unseat the president, spent $14,000 on Fox stations on Sunday in Washington

targeting Hagel's personal finances.

According to Sunlight's Political Ad Sleuth online political

ad tracker, which benefits from the FCC's move last year to require stations to

post online political ad buys on an FCC website, the biggest beneficiary was

WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., with a $27,400 buy; followed KCNC-TV Denver at $18,800;

WRC-TV Washington with $25,000; WNBC New York with $15,000; and WTTG-TV

Washington with $14,000.

Sunlight points out that the Republican Jewish Coalition and

Emergency Committee for Israel have anti-Hagel videos on their homepages, but

so far it has not identified any airtime buys for those videos.

Former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer, a CNN

analyst, has been particularly outspoken on-air about what he says is Hagel's

lack of support for Israel.