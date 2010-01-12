Turner's TruTV Buys Super Bowl Ad
By Alex Weprin
Turner-owned TruTV has bought an ad in Super Bowl XLIV,
which will air on CBS Sunday, Feb. 7 from Miami.
The ad will promote the network's new series NFL Full Contact, which is
produced by NFL Films.
Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu will star in the spot,
which was created for TruTV by Grey of New York.
"Clearly, TruTV has arrived and has enjoyed great success in
attracting a new, younger audience," said Marc Juris, executive VP and general
manager of TruTV/In Session in a statement. "Having an ad in the Super
Bowl gives the network the biggest possible platform to show viewers and the
advertising community that TruTV has emerged as a major player in television."
