Turner's Digital March Madness Traffic Dips Versus Last Year

With a move to paid subscriptions and TV Everywhere authentication, Turner Sports said traffic to NCAA.com and March Madness Live broadband and mobile services dropped 6% from last year's basketball tourney, to 51.6 million visits, from March 11 to the April 2 title game.

On a daily basis over the same period in 2012, NCAA.com and March Madness Live averaged 1.1 million daily unique visitors -- down 10% -- and averaged 473,000 daily uniques on mobile (down 1%).

Turner Sports did disclose the amount of video streams or hours viewed in 2012; last year, it delivered an aggregate of 13.7 million hours across all platforms.

