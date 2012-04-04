Turner's Digital March Madness Traffic Dips Versus Last Year
With a move to paid subscriptions and TV Everywhere authentication, Turner Sports said traffic to NCAA.com and March Madness Live broadband and mobile services dropped 6% from last year's basketball tourney, to 51.6 million visits, from March 11 to the April 2 title game.
On a daily basis over the same period in 2012, NCAA.com and March Madness Live averaged 1.1 million daily unique visitors -- down 10% -- and averaged 473,000 daily uniques on mobile (down 1%).
Turner Sports did disclose the amount of video streams or hours viewed in 2012; last year, it delivered an aggregate of 13.7 million hours across all platforms.
