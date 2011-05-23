Turner 'TV Everywhere' Expands Into AT&T's U-verse

AT&T U-verse TV subscribers will be able to watch shows from Turner Broadcasting System's TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim online within 24 hours of on-air premiere, under the latest deal designed to ensure customers keep paying for TV service.

The Turner shows will be available on the telco's U-verse Online entertainment website at att.net/uverseonline and on Turner websites.

Programs in the mix include The Closer,Southland, Meet the Browns, Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Generator Rex, Hot Pursuit and Operation Repo.

"We are excited to provide viewers of our popular networks one more avenue to watch all of their favorite TV content when and where they want with AT&T U-verse," Jeremy Legg, Turner's senior vice president of business development and multiplatform distribution, said in a statement. "Given the rapid deployment of tablets and the ability of mobile devices to display long-form video directly from websites, TV Everywhere is more important than ever."

U-verse Online now offers more than 25,000 full-length TV episodes at its U-verse Online, up more than 50% in the past year. Overall U-verse Online provides more than 160,000 titles of TV shows, movies and video clips, including content from Hulu, HBO and Cinemax, Showtime Networks, Starz Entertainment and others.

