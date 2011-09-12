Turner Tunes Up 'TV Everywhere' Marketing Push

Turner Broadcasting System this week is launching a series of 11 ads promoting the "TV Everywhere" services for TBS and TNT, provided through eight cable, satellite and telco TV affiliates.

The ads -- featuring talent from the two networks including Conan O'Brien -- will begin airing Monday across several Turner networks, including TNT, TBS, CNN, HLN, CNN Airport, TruTV and Adult Swim. The programmer is not providing details about the value of the campaign, according to spokeswoman Karen Cassell.

Currently, the TNT and TBS authenticated services are available through eight distributors: Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Cox Communications, Cablevision Systems, Suddenlink Communications, Verizon FiOS, and AT&T U-verse.

Conspicuously absent from Turner's TV Everywhere fold right now is erstwhile corporate cousin Time Warner Cable.

