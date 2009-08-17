Turner Sports, PGA See High Traffic During PGA Championship

TNT saw tremendous ratings among households and key demos during its 18 hours of TV coverage of the PGA Championship, which saw Tiger Woods lose in a stunning final round to Y.E. Yang Sunday. PGA.com also reported record-setting traffic numbers for online coverage.



TNT registered a 1.3 household rating for the first two rounds of the Championship on Aug. 13 and 14, an 86% jump from last year’s number. The final two rounds registered a 1.5 rating, according to fast nationals, another sizeable (67%) increase over last year. The overall four-day average was 1.4, a 75% yearly jump.



In viewers, TNT saw its biggest jump (111%) in the adults 25-54 demo, with 692,000 tuning in. It also charted a 103% increase among M25-54. 1.87 total viewers tuned in on average, a 79% leap from last year.



PGA.com saw a record number of unique visitors for the Championship with 1.4 million average daily uniques, a 94% increase year-to-year. The site also set a record for 206 million total page views for four days of coverage. Turner Sports’ online golf platforms, which includes PGA.com, Yahoo, and PIP streams, recorded 3.4 million video streams and a record 2.4 million live player streams.

