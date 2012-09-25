Turner Sports Launches New Rydercup.com Site
Turner Sports is expanding its digital coverage of the Ryder
Cup with the launch of Rydercup.com; a Ryder Cup app for iPhone, iPad and iPod
touch; and a mobile website that will provide extensive coverage and live
streaming video of the golf competition between Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 30.
"For the 2012 Ryder Cup, fans will be invited to enjoy
an immersive and interactive digital experience for the most prestigious international
team event in golf," said Gary Treater, senior director of business
operations for PGA.com, which is managed by Turner Sports, in a statement.
"We will be the destination for fans worldwide -- whether online or across
mobile and social platforms -- to be informed, entertained and engaged surrounding
all things Ryder Cup."
The new Rydercup.com offers improved user experience with a more
interactive design that highlights the video, radio and photo content. Both
Rydercup.com, and Ryder Cup apps will offer live streaming video.
Live streaming video will also be available on the mobile website.
On the social front, Rydercup.com will offer a "Tweet Battle"
between Team U.S.A. and Team Europe with a "Social Scoreboard" that will
show which team attracting the most fans to their #RyderCupUSA or #RyderCupEurope
hashtags.
Digital sponsors include Mercedes (for live video and the iPad
app), Omega (for live video, Ryder Cup iPhone app, Photo Gallery and the Ryder Cup
Countdown Clock on RyderCup.com) and McGladrey Captain's blog (a blog written by
US Ryder Cup Captain, Davis Love III).
