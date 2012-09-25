Turner Sports Launches New Rydercup.com Site

Turner Sports is expanding its digital coverage of the Ryder

Cup with the launch of Rydercup.com; a Ryder Cup app for iPhone, iPad and iPod

touch; and a mobile website that will provide extensive coverage and live

streaming video of the golf competition between Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 30.

"For the 2012 Ryder Cup, fans will be invited to enjoy

an immersive and interactive digital experience for the most prestigious international

team event in golf," said Gary Treater, senior director of business

operations for PGA.com, which is managed by Turner Sports, in a statement.

"We will be the destination for fans worldwide -- whether online or across

mobile and social platforms -- to be informed, entertained and engaged surrounding

all things Ryder Cup."

The new Rydercup.com offers improved user experience with a more

interactive design that highlights the video, radio and photo content. Both

Rydercup.com, and Ryder Cup apps will offer live streaming video.

Live streaming video will also be available on the mobile website.

On the social front, Rydercup.com will offer a "Tweet Battle"

between Team U.S.A. and Team Europe with a "Social Scoreboard" that will

show which team attracting the most fans to their #RyderCupUSA or #RyderCupEurope

hashtags.

Digital sponsors include Mercedes (for live video and the iPad

app), Omega (for live video, Ryder Cup iPhone app, Photo Gallery and the Ryder Cup

Countdown Clock on RyderCup.com) and McGladrey Captain's blog (a blog written by

US Ryder Cup Captain, Davis Love III).