Turner Sells TheFrisky.com To BuzzMedia
Turner Broadcasting System sold TheFrisky.com, a site focused on
entertainment news, celebrity, fashion and women's lifestyle, to Web
publishing company BuzzMedia.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. TheFrisky.com,
launched in 2008, attracted more than 2 million average monthly readers
in 2010 according to research firm comScore.
Turner decided to sell the site because it did not fit into the overall
portfolio of news, entertainment and sports-driven Web properties in the
Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
