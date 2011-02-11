Turner Sells TheFrisky.com To BuzzMedia

Turner Broadcasting System sold TheFrisky.com, a site focused on

entertainment news, celebrity, fashion and women's lifestyle, to Web

publishing company BuzzMedia.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. TheFrisky.com,

launched in 2008, attracted more than 2 million average monthly readers

in 2010 according to research firm comScore.

Turner decided to sell the site because it did not fit into the overall

portfolio of news, entertainment and sports-driven Web properties in the

Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.