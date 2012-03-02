Turner Selects Synacor for March Madness

Synacor has announced that it will be working with Turner Broadcasting System to provide authenticated pay-TV customers with the ability to watch live 2012 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament games on the web.

In addition Synacor also will integrate Turner's embed video player into select operator portals, where authenticated subs can watch the games online.

"Our goal with Synacor is to create flexible approaches to authentication, enabling more content to distributors who chose to utilize their platform," said John Harran, VP, business development and multi-platform distribution for Turner Broadcasting. "With Synacor, we can deliver rapid-deployment solutions that allow cable, satellite and telco providers the ability to offer their subscribers authorized access to our popular programs, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, on a larger scale than ever before."