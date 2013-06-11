Turner Selects Nexidia QC

The developer of dialogue and audio analysis technologies,

Nexidia, has announced that Turner Broadcasting System has incorporated Nexidia

QC into its workflows to automate quality control of television closed

captioning and video descriptions.





"Turner worked closely with Nexidia on the integration

of the Nexidia QC product with Turner's existing systems," said Ken Brady,

senior VP of media technology and operations at Turner Broadcasting System, in

a statement. "In collaboration with Nexidia, we have created a method to

monitor closely our compliance with the FCC's closed captioning and video

description rules, in support of our hearing-impaired and visually impaired

consumers."





Brady added that "Nexidia QC is in use across Turner's

television networks for both descriptive video and closed caption monitoring"

and that "Turner sees Nexidia QC as an important part of our delivery."





As part of the deployment, Nexidia's speech analytics

technologies determine whether closed captions match the dialogue in the audio

for a television program. It ensures that the right caption file appears

against the right program in the right language, and that it is properly timed

from ingest to play-out and beyond, the companies reported.





In terms of video descriptions, Nexidia QC

compares a video description track for a television program to the main program

audio.