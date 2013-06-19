Turner Selects 2013 Media Camp Class

As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen its ties to

Silicon Valley and encourage new technologies for the media and entertainment

space, Turner Broadcasting System has announced that another group of start-ups

will join its Media Camp accelerator program.





This year, five start-ups will participate in the program in

San Francisco -- ChannelMeter, Cinemacraft, Meograph, Plumzi and Tomorrowish.





The program, which Turner began in 2012, will allow the

start-ups to work one-on-one with digital, television and film executives and

participate in a comprehensive curriculum on media-specific topics to give them

a better understanding of the needs of the TV and entertainment industry. It

will also give them an opportunity to pitch their businesses and products to

Turner's entertainment, news, sports and animation networks, as well as across

other Time Warner companies.





"We see great underlying technologies and unique

business models with these five early-stage companies and look forward to

working with them on defining how technology is continuing to evolve the

entertainment industry," said Balaji Gopinath, VP of emerging technology

for Turner Broadcasting, in a statement.





Like last year, members of the 2013 class are developing

technologies that could have an impact on media and entertainment businesses.





ChannelMeter is a professional video analytics

platform for online video; Cinemacraft is building an interactive media

monetization platform; Meograph is developing products and technologies to

easily create multimedia stories; Plumzi works with animation studios to adapt

their television series to touch devices so they can offer interactive episodes

on tablets and smart phones; Tomorrowish is working on a Social Media DVR.