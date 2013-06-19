Turner Selects 2013 Media Camp Class
As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen its ties to
Silicon Valley and encourage new technologies for the media and entertainment
space, Turner Broadcasting System has announced that another group of start-ups
will join its Media Camp accelerator program.
This year, five start-ups will participate in the program in
San Francisco -- ChannelMeter, Cinemacraft, Meograph, Plumzi and Tomorrowish.
The program, which Turner began in 2012, will allow the
start-ups to work one-on-one with digital, television and film executives and
participate in a comprehensive curriculum on media-specific topics to give them
a better understanding of the needs of the TV and entertainment industry. It
will also give them an opportunity to pitch their businesses and products to
Turner's entertainment, news, sports and animation networks, as well as across
other Time Warner companies.
"We see great underlying technologies and unique
business models with these five early-stage companies and look forward to
working with them on defining how technology is continuing to evolve the
entertainment industry," said Balaji Gopinath, VP of emerging technology
for Turner Broadcasting, in a statement.
Like last year, members of the 2013 class are developing
technologies that could have an impact on media and entertainment businesses.
ChannelMeter is a professional video analytics
platform for online video; Cinemacraft is building an interactive media
monetization platform; Meograph is developing products and technologies to
easily create multimedia stories; Plumzi works with animation studios to adapt
their television series to touch devices so they can offer interactive episodes
on tablets and smart phones; Tomorrowish is working on a Social Media DVR.
