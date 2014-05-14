Turner’s Bleacher Report Gets 35.6 Million Uniques

Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report attracted a record 35.6 million unique visitors in April 2014, up 64% from a year earlier.

The company also said that the April figures were the first time that Bleacher Report ranked as the second-leading standalone sports website in the U.S. among multiplatform users. ESPN.com was the highest ranked sports website in April.

Bleacher Report also saw very heavy traffic during the NFL Draft period between May 8 and 11. It hit a record of nearly 90 million page views on May 9, up 34% from its previous high and had more than 42 million Team Stream visits during the May 8 to 11 period, up 123% from a year earlier.

Overall nearly 8.3 million uniques accessed the site during the Draft with visits to Bleacher Report’s NFL section hitting 21.9 million, an increase of 35% versus last year. More than 1.6 million users came to Bleacher Report from social channels, a massive increase of 1,067% over 2013’s NFL Draft period. Mobile and tablet app usage also spiked during the Draft to 7.5 million sessions, up 72% from a year earlier.