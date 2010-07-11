Turner To Run SI Online

Turner

Sports is adding another marquee sports Web property to its stable. It has

struck a deal with Time Inc.'s Sports

Illustrated to run SI.com and Golf.com.

Turner

will handle operations, ad sales, product management and marketing for the SI

digital properties.

The

two companies will also team up to collaborate on sales across their properties

and on production for mobile applications.

Turner

already runs the digital outlets for the NBA, PGA and NASCAR.