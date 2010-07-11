Turner To Run SI Online
Turner
Sports is adding another marquee sports Web property to its stable. It has
struck a deal with Time Inc.'s Sports
Illustrated to run SI.com and Golf.com.
Turner
will handle operations, ad sales, product management and marketing for the SI
digital properties.
The
two companies will also team up to collaborate on sales across their properties
and on production for mobile applications.
Turner
already runs the digital outlets for the NBA, PGA and NASCAR.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.