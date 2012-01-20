Turner, People.com to Stream SAG AwardsPre-Show

TNT, TBS and People Magazine will be teaming up for a live webcast of the red carpet arrivals to the Jan. 29 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pre-show webcast will begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern.

In addition to the webcast on TNT.tv, TBS.com and People.com, TNT.tv will serve as "SAG Awards Central." This will provide a wide assortment of interactive functions, SAG Awards-related content and social media features that will complement the on-air telecast on TNT and TBS of the award show.

These features include a buzz meter showing how attendees are trending in social media and social media functionality that will allow users to share photos from the red carpet.

During the pre-show webcast, People deputy managing editor Peter Castro and TNT correspondent Laurel Ripley will chat with this year's nominees, past recipients and others. Kate Dimmock, fashion director for People Stylewatch will report on red carpet styles and trends.

The pre-show webcast will also run live on the CNN SpectracolorHD billboard in New York City's Times Square.

After the awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET, the webcast will continue on TNT.tv and TBS.com with interviews with winners, behind-the-scenes coverage the pressroom and other material designed to complement the live broadcast.