Turner, NCAA Launch March Madness YouTube Channel

Turner and the NCAA are taking a page from the NFL’s playbook for this year’s Men’s Basketball Championship.

NCAA Digital, which is managed by Turner Sports, launched a dedicated YouTube channel for March Madness on Monday, which will feature real-time highlights from all 67 of the game, similar to the NFL’s “RedZone” channel that airs on Sundays during the season. The channel will also house video recaps, live press conferences, game previews and analysis, daily news and notes.

Currently on the channel are archived highlights and games from last year’s tournament.

“Our new partnership with YouTube gives college basketball fans more ways to discover and watch the plays and storylines that everyone will be talking about during March Madness,” said Mark Johnson, VP of business operations, Turner Sports. “Tapping into the power and reach of YouTube’s video platform opens up new opportunities for us to grow interest and consumption of March Madness.”

The 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off Tuesday, March 17. Like last year, TBS will air the Final Four on April 4 and CBS the National Championship on April 6. Turner Sports president Lenny Daniels previously told B&C that he expects Turner to “teamcast” the Final Four games as it did last year.