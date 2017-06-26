Turner Names Richard Warren President of Content Distribution

Turner has named Richard Warren president of Turner Content Distribution, replacing Coleman Breland who remains president of Turner Classic Movies and FilmStruck while taking on a new role as head of content experiences. Both men are based in Atlanta and will report to Turner president David Levy.

Warren, in his new role, will oversee all brand distribution, affiliate marketing, interactive television and business development for Turner's 10 domestic entertainment, news and kids networks as well as continued oversight of TCD’s strategic planning, business operations, and legal and business affairs. Previously, he served as executive VP of content negotiations & strategy and associate general counsel, where he led the company’s efforts in structuring and negotiating Turner’s linear and digital content agreements with its distribution partners, as well as oversaw the strategic planning, operations, distribution technology and TCD legal and business affairs teams.

“Rich is a tremendous leader and has played an integral role in the growth and success of Turner’s content distribution division for the past 17 years,” Levy said in a statement “I have tremendous respect for Rich and I’m confident his extensive experience in the distribution space, and his relationships in the industry, as well as his strong and strategic deal-making abilities, will steer Turner to continued growth in the distribution space.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.