Turner Launches ‘Catch Sports’ App

Turner Sports Jan. 4 launched a new app that aims to help sports fans more easily navigate the channels and platforms available for live sports coverage across platforms.

The app, Catch Sports, is available on iOS and Android devices, along with the Amazon Echo, and tells users what channels and platforms their favorite team is available on, covering TV, streaming, radio and social platforms. The app also offers scores and alerts during live games.

“Catch Sports is an innovative product that serves an unmet need of today’s sports fan,” said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, in a statement. “As more options become available for fans to consume live sports content, this new product offering will help navigate them to the best experience possible at any moment. We’re excited for the launch of Catch Sports and the opportunity it provides us to build a deeper connection with our fans.”

Current in-season sports are covered for now, including the NBA, NHL, NFL and college football and basketball. NASCAR, MLB and professional golf are also covered in the app.