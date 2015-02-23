Turner Latin America Selects Kaltura, IBM Cloud

Video technology platform provider Kaltura and IBM have announced that they were selected by Turner Broadcasting System Latin America to power a new TV everywhere service that launched on Feb. 22, with the streaming of the Academy Awards ceremony in Latin America.

The authenticated service uses Kaltura’s OTT TV platform, and is hosted on IBM’s SoftLayer cloud infrastructure. The service includes both live TV channels and VOD content in Spanish and Portuguese for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

In a statement, Whit Richardson, executive VP of distribution and marketing at Turner Latin America, noted that “Kaltura and IBM are providing us with a highly advanced platform, which assures we deliver the premium standard of service our customers expect.”