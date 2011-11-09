Turner Encodes With Digital Rapids

Digital Rapids has announced that Turner Broadcasting System has made a large scale deployment of its encoding and transcoding solutions.

Turner is using Digital Rapids' StreamZHD multi-format encoding systems and the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software to handle live feeds and on-demand content delivery to multiple platforms as part of Turner's multi-screen video offerings and its "TV Everywhere" initiatives.

"We're thrilled that Turner Broadcasting has chosen StreamZHD and Digital Rapids Transcode Manager for its encoding and transcoding requirements," said Brent Ross, director of sales, North America at Digital Rapids in a statement. "Turner Broadcasting is a leader in delivering premium content to their audiences on a wide range of viewing devices, and we look forward to working with them as their multi-screen initiatives continue to expand."

In the deployment, an array of StreamZHD encoders are used by Turner's Network Operations group for ingest and encoding of live sources, while Digital Rapids Transcode Manager transcodes high volumes of mezzanine source files into a wide range of output formats for VOD and viewing on devices from PCs to mobile phones and tablets.