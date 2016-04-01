Turner Channels Hit AIS OTT Service

Five Turner channels debuted April 1 on the Playbox OTT service and Play mobile app from Thai mobile operator AIS, including Warner TV, the World Heritage Channel, HLN, Boomerang and Toonami.

AIS has nearly 40 million mobile subscribers, all of which will be able to access the channels for free for three months. Boomerang and Toonami will be packaged with AIS mobile subscriptions, while Warner TV, World Heritage Channel and HLN will be available for a fee for each, or bundled together as a package.

“AIS subscribers can now tap into an impressive slate of video entertainment from Turner’s diverse portfolio, across a wide range of programming genres,” said Phil Nelson, managing director of Turner in Southeast Asia. “Boomerang and Toonami are already Thailand’s top-two kids’ channels so it’s fantastic to work with AIS to offer the brands to an even wider audience, on-the-go, via their mobile devices.

“Warner TV — with its unrivalled line-up of superhero series, comedies, Hollywood blockbusters and action shows — will complete the content offering along with news service HLN and documentary channel World Heritage Channel.”

The move makes Turner the first international broadcaster to offer content on AIS platforms, and also marks the first time HLN and World Heritage Channel have been available in Thailand on any platform.

“With a variety of quality entertainment and productivity applications and digital content, and through the AIS Playbox and the AIS Play app, we bring you a whole new world-class entertainment experience of movies, TV series and shows,” said Suvit Arayavilaipong, senior VP of product management for AIS.

Currently, AIS customers have access to more than 100 different linear channels and a large selection of VOD content.