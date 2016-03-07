Turner, CBS Broaden Access for ‘March Madness Live’

NCAA March Madness Live, an app for the Division I men’s basketball championship tourney developed in partnership between the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports, will be available across a record 12 platforms.

Platforms supported for this year’s tournament include the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku players and Roku TVs, Amazon Fire tablets, iOS and Android mobile devices, Windows handsets, Web browsers, and the Apple Watch. Those who watch the app on the Apple TV will have access to a Split Screen feature that will stream two live games at the same time.

Tied into the pay TV industry’s TV Everywhere initiative, the app will offer unlimited live streaming coverage to consumers who get pay TV service from an MVPD with TVE rights. The app will also provide a temporary preview period that gives access before logins are required.

