Turner Announces Promotions in Content Distribution Unit

Turner Content Distribution, the domestic distribution and marketing arm of Time Warner’s Turner networks, announced several executive promotions Monday. Executive VP of brand distribution Jennifer Mirgorod will assume the expanded role of executive VP of content distribution and strategic partnerships. Senior VP and associate general counsel of legal and business affairs Scott Miller has been promoted to executive VP of content negotiations and strategy, and senior VP of strategic planning Donna Northington has been elevated to executive VP of distribution planning and strategy. All are based in Atlanta and will report to Rich Warren, president of Turner Content Distribution.

Mirgorod, who wasnamed executive VP of brand distribution in 2014,will now assume a broader role within the division including oversight of strategic partnerships between Turner Content Distribution and the company’s portfolio of brands. She will continue to lead the account management and business development teams in creating strategic content distribution and marketing initiatives with affiliate partners, working to expand linear content distribution opportunities and developing new business models between Turner and the North American multichannel video providers.

Miller will lead the company’s efforts in structuring and negotiating all of Turner’s content distribution agreements for its domestic networks across traditional and new media platforms in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada. In addition, Miller will continue to oversee the TCD legal and business affairs team responsible for drafting, negotiating, and administering Turner’s multi-platform distribution agreements.

