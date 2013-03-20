Turner and MillerCoors Team Up for On Marketing Partnership

Starting this month and going throughout the year, MillerCoors brands will appear in many of TBS and TNT's original series through responsible product integration and set dressing.

Additional sponsorships will also include branded promotions, like a custom dare within truTV's Impractical Jokers; a dgrassroots tour with Funny Or Die; sponsorship of NASCAR Mobile 2013 with custom Miss Coors Light content integration;enhancements with Miller Lite and Coors Light during TNT's coverage of the 2013 NBA Playoffs; Coors light branding support for Bleacher Report's Team Stream app; and a launch sponsorship with the spring debut of CNN's Parts Unknown.

"This deal will change the way the industry approaches and collaborates on brand integration," said Donna Speciale, president of Turner Entertainment and Young Adults Ad Sales & Marketing. "It's smart and most importantly, it keeps the viewing experience our priority, with writers now able to utilize highly recognizable brands as episodes are developed by naturally integrating them within the show. Through this long-term, collaborative approach, we are able to create multiple opportunities for MillerCoors to engage with their target audiences for their spectrum of beer brands across our wide scale audience reach."