Tuned Into TV’s Evolving Future

Welcome to the first edition of Next TV, a new section appearing each week in Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that will present the freshest news, insight and analysis on the ever-shifting video landscape.

Each week, in print and online (multichannel.com/next-tv), you can look forward to a fresh view into a wide range of video-focused topics, spanning over-the-top distribution channels, advancements in TV Everywhere and other multiscreen services, the emergence of “virtual” multichannel video programming distributors, new developments in 4K/Ultra HD video, as well as advanced forms of targeted and programmatic advertising.

We’ll also offer interviews with the leaders who are spearheading this new era of the video and TV business and provide a thorough and thoughtful exploration of the key technologies that underpin how video is processed, packaged and delivered to an expanding mix of connected screens and devices.

The TV and video industry has never experienced the sort of tectonic shifts that we are witnessing now, and the industry has never been as exciting to cover. I am looking forward to keeping pace with it all within these pages, and helping you keep your finger on the on the pulse of what’s new now, and a glance at what’s hiding around the next corner.