TumTiki Hits 1 Million Videos

The TumTiki.com over-the-top service has announced that it now offers over 1 million different videos of professionally produced content, including over 90,000 TV episodes and 110,000 movies.

Passing the one million milestone means that the service has added over 300,000 videos since launch three months ago. As part of that growth, TumTiki has recently expanded its partnership with ReelzChannel to include special articles, cast and production photos, and reviews for selected films.

In addition the site has added over 25,000 news clips from its partner NewsLook.

The site also has content alliances with Hulu, which supplies free TV episodes and films; Amazon.com, which gives users access to 100,000 premium films; 5min.com, which provides Web originals and clips; and DailyMotion, which has content from more than 200 categories, including fitness, home and garden, tech, travel, music and lifestyle.

The site, which is owned by Frontier Communications, is part of a larger strategy by the fourth largest local exchange carrier in the U.S. to expand its involvement in video delivery.

In building up the site, Melinda White, executive VP of revenue development at Frontier Communications noted that a key part of its strategy has been forming alliances with other content providers, such as Hulu and Amazon.

Another key focus has been on the quality of the experience. While the site has rapidly expanded its content, it offers higher-quality professional content and has added a number of interesting features for social media and discovery of content.

Another major focus has been local programing. The site already offers content from local broadcasters and in some markets they have started streaming local high school games, an effort they would like to expand. "We see local content as very important for our future," she says.

Unlike some other broadband providers who have launched over-the-top services as an additional feature for subscribers, TumTiki is being made available for free to all users whether or not they are Frontier customers.

While White admits their efforts to "monetize" the site are still in their early stages, business models have generally revolved around revenue sharing deal for advertising or purchase of content.