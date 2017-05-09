Tubi TV Raises $20M More

Tubi TV, an ad-based OTT-VOD service, said it has landed a $20 million round of funding led by Jump Capital alongside help from existing investor Foundation Capital, which led Tubi TV’s Series A round.

Tubi TV, which counts Sony-owned Crackle and Vudu among its competitors, said the new funding, which also included participation from Danhua Capital and Cota Capital, will be used to fuel growth and expansion and to bulk up its “premium” OTT ad inventory.

Jump Capital’s Yelena Shkolnik and Foundation Capital partner Joanne Chen were recently appointed to Tubi TV’s board of directors.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.