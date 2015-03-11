Tubi TV Lands Paramount Flicks

Tubi TV, an ad-supported OTT video-on-demand service that launched last April, said it has struck a licensing deal with Paramount Pictures to add more than 50 feature films to its library.

Tubi TV, which competes with services such as Sony-owned Crackle and Popcornflix, said the agreement with Paramount Home Media Distribution will give it access to catalog titles such as Top Gun, Basic Instinct, The Hunt For Red October, as well as more recent Paramount releases from 2014 and 2013.

Tubi TV is available on the Xbox 360, Roku platform, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android mobile devices, and Web browsers. It started off with a library of 3,000 movies and TV shows, and has plans to expand to more than 20,000 titles.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.