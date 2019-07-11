Trump's Social Media Summit Billed as 'Bias' Bashing Exercise

The President confirmed Thursday (July 11) what most had already assumed: His Social Media summit at the White House with conservatives was about bashing social media platforms for alleged bias.

The President tweeted in advance of the afternoon meeting:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1149345678814060545[/embed]

The President has accused Twitter, one of his favorite platforms (see above and below), with making it hard for followers to find him, and has suggested the Justice Department might need to step in.

He tweeted Thursday that social media was more powerful and important than the "Fake News" media.

Various groups are concerned about the push, by both Democrats and Republicans, to get at issues with social media content by eliminating social media's exemption from liability for third party content posted on their sites (the so-called Sec. 230 exemption).

The fiscally conservative Competitive Enterprise Institute weighed in with a warning before the meeting.

“Issues surrounding social media and speech have become more contentious and complicated in recent years, and are worthy of presidential attention," said CEI research fellow Patrick Hedger. "However, it’s disappointing the White House is elevating voices that advocate for the use of government against private individuals and companies with whom they have political differences....Conservatives and free-market advocates should remember that not long ago the shoe was on the other foot and IRS employees weaponized regulation against political enemies. Inserting government into decisions properly left to the private sector doesn’t eliminate ‘bias’ or stop ‘censorship,’ as some claim."