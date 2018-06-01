Trump: Why Hasn't Bee Been Fired?

Echoing conservative commentators on cable news shows Thursday (May 31), President Trump took aim at Samantha Bee over her profane comment about First Daughter Ivanka Trump.The President tweeted early Friday:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1002508937445478402[/embed]

The "double standard" was a reference to ABC's cancellation of Roseanne's hit reboot after series star and Trump supporter Roseanne Barr fired off a racist tweet about a former Obama adviser.

Bee, host of TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS, apologized after calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” on her program May 31 and suggesting Ivanka dress provocatively to try and influence her father on immigration policy.

Barr had apologized, too, but seemed to downplay the comment by referring to it as a bad joke.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had called the Bee comments "vile and vicious."