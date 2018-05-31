Samantha Bee Apologizes for ‘Inexcusable’ Shot at Ivanka Trump

Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS, apologized for calling Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, a “feckless c***” on her program May 30.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” she tweeted from @iamsambee.

Bee took a shot at Ivanka Trump for failing to speak out about President Trump’s immigration policy. She spent several minutes talking about the issue of migrant children before blasting Ivanka.

TBS said Bee did the right thing with her apology. It said in a statement, “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

TBS is part of Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.

In its third season, Full Frontal airs Wednesdays at 10:30 ET. Host Bee was formerly a correspondent on The Daily Show.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Bee’s comments “vile and vicious.”

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” she added. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”