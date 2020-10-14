Trump to Participate in NBC Town Hall

It will be the case of the dueling town halls Thursday (Oct. 15), with NBC announcing it will host a town hall with President Trump that will go up against an already-scheduled similar event with Democratic candidate Joe Biden on ABC.

Both candidates were scheduled to have been debating that night, but the President backed out of the debate after his COvID-19 diagnoses prompted the Committee on Presidential Debates to change it to a virtual debate.

The NBC town hall will be moderated by Today anchor Savanna Guthrie and will air from Philadelphia starting at 8 p.m. ET, according to NBC. While the venue may be Philly, the two hall will feature a "conversation" between Trump and some Florida voters, with the President at least a dozen feet away from both Guthrie and the audience, the latter which will be required to wear face masks and get temperature checks before participating.

It will be an outdoor event at the Pérez Art Museum and held "in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations," NBC said.

NBC said it had also checked with Dr. Clifford Lane of NIH and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said they had "a high degree of confidence" that the President was no longer infectious.