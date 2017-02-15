Trump Nominees Continue to Drive Ad Spending

Donald Trump's controversial cabinet picks continue to be a boon for ad-supported media as opponents pony up for ad flights opposing them.



The latest is part of a six-figure TV ad buy from Allied Progress targeting Trump nominees, in this case Labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder, CEO of Hardee's and Carl's Jr.



Related: CWA Has Troubles With Puzder for Labor Secretary

The new ads—airing Feb. 15, the day before Puzder's scheduled vote in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee—are running in Alaska, Maine and D.C.

The Alaska and Maine ads are targeting Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who have expressed reservations about the fast food executive.

In D.C., the ads will air on Fox & Friends and MSNBC's Morning Joe.



(Photo via Pictures of Money's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 17, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)