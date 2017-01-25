Mnuchin Foes Use Cable to Target Nominee

Opponents of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks continue to translate that opposition into ad dollars for cable operators.

PCCC, Allied Progress Action and Demand Progress Action have launched a six-figure ad buy on MSNBC, CNN and Fox News targeting Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin.

The ads will air in various markets in Florida, Missouri, Colorado, Delaware, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa and Washington, D.C.

The first flight of the ad aired only in Arizona, Nevada, Iowa and D.C. last week.