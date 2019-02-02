Trump Issues SOTU Survey Slamming Press

It looks like President Donald Trump will be taking aim at the media in his State of the Union address Feb. 5.

At least that is one of the takeaways of what the Trump-Pence re-election campaign was billing as the "Official State of the Union Prep Survey."

In an email over his signature, the President said that mainstream media outlets "don't want me to speak, adding: "Last year, I used over 3OO,OOO Americans’ survey responses to help me prepare for my State of the Union Address," he said. "I need your help again.

The survey consists of implicit and explicit attacks on the press, including the transparently leading question (among a host of such questions): "Do you think the media did a proper job of blaming Democrats for the Shutdown?."

Other questions include "Do you feel the mainstream media is actively working against the Trump Administration?" and "Do you think news outlets should be held accountable for writing FALSE stories?"

The President has made no secret of his disdain for the mainstream media, characterizing stories critical of him or his policies biased or "fake news."