Trump Dumps on Franken

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Thursday night (Nov. 16) to mock Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.), who issued a long apology earlier in the day following sexual misconduct allegations leveled at him by an anchor and former model who had accompanied him on a USO tour. The President called him "Al Frankenstein"



The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? .....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

and called out the liberal Democrat for lecturing others about sexual harassment.



.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

The reference to iconic newswoman Stahl is apparently a reference to a 1995 New York Magazine article in which then-comedian Franken spoke about the possibility of a “Saturday Night Live” skit that would include drugging and raping her.



The President has been more circumspect about numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations leveled against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.



The President himself has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, and had to apologize after he was heard on an Access Hollywood tape talking about famous people getting away with groping women.



